DEVINE, Thomas

The trustees, staff and entire community of the Boys' Club of New York (BCNY) send our deepest condolences to the family of Thomas J. Devine. Tom was a special individual, devoted trustee and a generous supporter of BCNY. He joined the Board of Trustees in 1977 and became an honorary trustee since 2004. During his tenure, Tom served as Chair of the Plant & Property Committee and was instrumental in securing the land for Camp Cromwell in 1985. His support of BCNY included serving as Men's Committee Co-Chair of the 1981 Spring Dance, and as a member of the Clubhouse Committees and the Camp Committee. The strength of Tom's passionate commitment to his community and especially to the lives of young people will be remembered always. The BCNY board, staff, alumni and the boys and families we serve remain forever grateful for his service and commitment. We extend our deepest thanks to Tom for the positive impact he made on countless lives, and we will miss him greatly. - The Boys' Club of New York (BCNY)