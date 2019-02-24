JACKSON--Thomas H. After a long illness. Adored husband of Gabriele (nee Bernhard), beloved father of Olivia and Emily, beloved father-in-law of Roger, beloved grandfather of Christian. Esteemed scholar of American, English, and Irish literature, natural teacher, gifted trombonist, staunch Socialist, lover of animals (especially cats). A complex man of many parts, he will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held in August at his home in Pennsylvania.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019