1931 - 2019

Thomas Joseph O'Brien, 87, passed away on August 28, 2019, after a short illness.

Born in Washington Heights, Tom was the oldest of seven. He was a Pressman for most New York newspapers, including the New York Times, until just prior to the digital age. Thankfully, he was fortunate to have a long retirement to pursue a legendary array of interests. What was he not interested in? It was said that no one could pack as much into one lifetime as Tom did. Life was to be lived and Tom's busy calendar reflected this in bold letters. A chance to visit could be met with disappointment: "Sorry, we're having out-of-state visitors, or we will be out of state" or he was hooking up with old buddies. Or-and this was nice-you might be in luck, and he would love to see you.

While well-traveled, Tom's place was near Lincoln Center's Philharmonic, Broadway, movie theaters, museums, restaurants, and all the city's offerings. Very familiar with classical music, he also knew country when country music was country. Library shelves spoke to an insatiable curiosity on many and varied topics. He walked with many walks in life, always appreciative of different cultures, traditions, ways of thinking. His many photo albums captured his love for photography and gift for creating memories.

In Tom's company, one was treated with wit, humor, graciousness, and a desire to soon visit again. Laughter was a constant companion. His outgoing personality assured a wide and devoted circle of friends. A tightly written note from him assured that he remained in touch with those nearest and dearest, old and new. Yes, a man of his time, yet timeless in many ways. If you knew him, you were blessed. If you were graced with Tom's presence, then you were graced with graciousness.

Tom is survived by his wife, Shirley Hochberg O'Brien, with whom he shared a strong and cherished bond of devotion. He is also survived by his children Kathryn (Dan Caughron), Laura and Eric, grandchildren Adam, Edward, and April (Galen), and many nieces and nephews. Tom was the uncle one hoped was coming to dinner. Siblings Richard, Regina (Ginger) Kromphold, and Jim predeceased him. Surviving siblings are Pat Smith, Catherine (Minty) Young, and Veronica (Bonny) Cameau.

While he expressed gratitude for being on the receiving end of much support and love, all knew that the gratitude belonged to those who knew Tom.

There is a timelessness quality of Tom which we hope and know will ease the present void.

As desired, Tom ("might as well do some good") donated his remains to medical science.

