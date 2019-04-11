Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS JUSTIN. View Sign

JUSTIN--Thomas Michael, FRICS, CRE. Tom passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 after a brief but valiant battle against lung disease. He leaves a wonderful wife Nancy, three children, their spouses and multiple grandchildren. Tom was loved by all who knew him. He was a highly respected Principal and Managing Director of Weitzman Associates, LLC/ The Weitzman Group, Inc. for over 35 years. Tom was a Professor for many years at NYU teaching countless students the techniques of real estate consulting and market analysis. He was a National Vice President of The Counselors of Real Estate (CRE) and past Chairman of the Americas Division of Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS). Tom will be sorely missed by all who knew him. The wake will be held Sunday, April 14th at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main Street, Sparta Township, NJ 07871 from 1-5pm. Marilyn Weitzman (Kahn), Keith Brenan, Peter Bazeli and the entire Weitzman team



