KENNEDY--Thomas Richard, age 83, passed away at the Avow Hospice House, in Naples, Florida on February 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. The cause was complications due to Parkinson's Disease. He was born on April 12, 1935 in Clayville, NY. He graduated from West Winfield Central School, class of 1953. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he attended the Army Language School in Monterey, CA, completing a course in Russian and spending a year and a half in Germany monitoring Soviet troop movements during the Cold War. He received an Honorable Discharge and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at Villanova University in 1961 and a LL.B at Syracuse University in 1964 where he was a member of both the Board of Editors of the Law Review and the National Moot Court team. After law school, Mr. Kennedy accepted an associate attorney position in New York City where he later became Senior Partner of Werner & Kennedy and General Counsel to American Skandia, Inc. He was a pre-eminent member of the insurance bar throughout his 45-year career, serving as Chair of the American Bar Association Tort & Insurance Practice, Chair of the New York State Bar Association Insurance Section, President of the U.S. Chapter of the International Association of Insurance Law and member of the Federation of Insurance & Corporate Counsel and International Association of Insurance Counsel. He was founder and the first Chair of the Board of Directors of AIDA Reinsurance and Insurance Arbitration Society, the leading insurance and reinsurance dispute resolution organization in the U.S. Mr. Kennedy was committed to developing and maintaining attorney professionalism and independence, writing and presenting extensively on the subjects and serving as Chair of the ABA's Standing Committee on Professional Discipline and NYSBA's Standing Committee on Attorney Professionalism. He loved golf, sailing, skiing, music and summering on Fishers Island. His first and foremost love was for his family who adored him. He and his wife Catherine celebrated 56 years of marriage in August. He is survived by his wife, Catherine, their daughters: Anne Marie Scott, Carolyn Cullen and Maureen Alves (Vinicius), their sons: Michael (Jacqueline), Joseph and Stephen (Karen), and thirteen grandchildren: Emma and Lyla Scott; Nicole, Caitlin, Darcy and Riley Kennedy; Sarah, Ian and Meredith Cullen; Isabelle, Andrew and William Kennedy; and Thomas Kennedy Alves. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters Jane and Marion and his granddaughter, Hope. The family expresses their deepest appreciation and gratitude to Ana Quiroz who cared for Mr. Kennedy with kindness and love for the last 3 years of his life. Funeral arrangements will be arranged at a later date in upstate New York. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 26, 2019

