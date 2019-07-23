KENNEDY--Thomas Patrick, age 86, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Tom was born in NYC on October 13, 1932. Torn graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School, and received a Bachelor of Science from St. Peter's College. Tom had a lengthy career in Finance. He worked at Emerson Radio, CBS and The Ford Foundation and became director with Public Broadcasting in 1967. Later he joined the Children's Television Workshop (now known as the Sesame Street Workshop) as Chief Financial Officer, the Treasurer and Vice President. of Finance and ultimately Senior Vice President. In 1978. In 1980, he assumed the role of President of Tomken Management Ltd. for three decades. He joined Effie Technologies as the Chief Financial Officer and Chairman of the Board. He is a veteran of the US Army, (Korea 1954-1955). Mr. Kennedy is a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. With more than sixty years experience as a financial executive, Mr. Kennedy has received numerous honors and awards including the prestigious Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. Tom was predeceased by his wife Patricia Drennan and son, Kevin Michael. He is survived by his sister, Maureen Kennedy Olson and his sons, Thomas and Michael (Jean) and his daughters Mary Handsman(Jerry) and Deborah Kennedy as well as ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Tom was a devoted and loving father with great strength of character and a silent dignity. Tom was loved and respected by all who knew him. You will be loved and missed every day. Tom is also survived by his beloved Elizabeth. Family to receive friends at Frank E. Campbell-The Funeral Chapel, Tuesday 6-8pm and Wednesday 2-4 and 6-9pm, Funeral mass St. Catherine of Siena Church 411-East 68th Street, Thursday 11am. Interment Madonna Cemetery, Ft. Lee, NJ.



