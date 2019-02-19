KOCH--Thomas H., on February 15, 2019, age 82. Astute, longtime financial advisor for Morgan Stanley. His philanthropy touched and helped numerous individuals and organizations. He will be greatly missed by all who were privileged to have known him. For further information visit Sinai Chapels at www.jewishfunerals.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS KOCH.
Sinai Chapels
162-05 H HARDING EXPRESSWAY
Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
(718) 445-0300
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 19, 2019