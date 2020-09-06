1/
THOMAS LACY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LACY--Thomas P., veteran character actor well known for his role of the national eatery's "Beefsteak Charlie", died of natural causes on July 16, 2020. Tom's work spanned television, film and stage with notable roles in Doc Hollywood; and Last of the Red Hot Lovers (Broadway). He was an associate artist of The Old Globe Theatre, and performing guest of the Williamstown Theatre Festival. He is survived by cousins Kathleen Skinner and Edmund Morrissey, five nieces and nephews, and dozens of close friends. A Greenwich Village local, Tom was born in New York City on August 30, 1933 to Patrick and Julia (McGrath) Lacy. His parents and brothers William and Timothy preceded him in death with his final rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery (Hawthorne, NY).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved