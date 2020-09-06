THOMAS LACY

LACY--Thomas P., veteran character actor well known for his role of the national eatery's "Beefsteak Charlie", died of natural causes on July 16, 2020. Tom's work spanned television, film and stage with notable roles in Doc Hollywood; and Last of the Red Hot Lovers (Broadway). He was an associate artist of The Old Globe Theatre, and performing guest of the Williamstown Theatre Festival. He is survived by cousins Kathleen Skinner and Edmund Morrissey, five nieces and nephews, and dozens of close friends. A Greenwich Village local, Tom was born in New York City on August 30, 1933 to Patrick and Julia (McGrath) Lacy. His parents and brothers William and Timothy preceded him in death with his final rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery (Hawthorne, NY).





