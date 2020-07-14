THOMAS LAMPSON

LAMPSON--Thomas Anthony, age 74, of North Bergen and New York City, on Saturday July 11, 2020 following a short illness. Devoted son to Mary Palumbo and of deceased Joseph Lampson. Loving Nephew to Aunts Margaret Monsees, Anna Palumbo, and pre-deceased Aunts and Uncles, his cousins and dearest colleagues at Lorin Marsh in NYC and all his associates in the Interior Design Industry and many close friends including his dearest friend Bob who died in 2017. Predeceased by his dear brother Joseph Albert Lampson who died in 1958 also on July 11th. Tom loved life and People and was a true New York Gentleman who will be greatly missed. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 9-10:30 AM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Thursday at 10:30am for the celebration of his funeral mass in Main Madonna Church at 11:00am. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to: The Humane Society. For condolences, directions, or information www.frankpatti.com
or call (201) 944-0100.