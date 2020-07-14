1/
THOMAS LAMPSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAMPSON--Thomas Anthony, age 74, of North Bergen and New York City, on Saturday July 11, 2020 following a short illness. Devoted son to Mary Palumbo and of deceased Joseph Lampson. Loving Nephew to Aunts Margaret Monsees, Anna Palumbo, and pre-deceased Aunts and Uncles, his cousins and dearest colleagues at Lorin Marsh in NYC and all his associates in the Interior Design Industry and many close friends including his dearest friend Bob who died in 2017. Predeceased by his dear brother Joseph Albert Lampson who died in 1958 also on July 11th. Tom loved life and People and was a true New York Gentleman who will be greatly missed. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 9-10:30 AM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Thursday at 10:30am for the celebration of his funeral mass in Main Madonna Church at 11:00am. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to: The Humane Society. For condolences, directions, or information www.frankpatti.com or call (201) 944-0100.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved