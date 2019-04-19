LAWRENCE--Thomas Christopher, Jr., Age 78, died on April 16, 2019. Beloved partner of Janice Rothermel and father of Tricia (Yury) Pavlotsky and Kelly (Max) Patlan, grandfather of Max, Ronan and Owen, brother of Mary Jo McKee, Suzanne Starkey, and Michael Lawrence. Wake Saturday, April 20, 3-7pm at Redden Funeral Home, 325 W. 14th St. Funeral Monday, April 22, 10am at Immaculate Conception, 414 E. 14th St.
