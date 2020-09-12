1/
THOMAS LOEMKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOEMKER--Thomas. Rowden, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died at age 90 on September 7, 2020 in Tarrytown, NY. A graduate of Dartmouth College and the Tuck School of Business, Tom had a successful career as President of Monarch Marking Systems, President of Pitney Bowes Business Systems and President and Board Member of Paxar Corporation. He is survived by Marion, his loving wife of 60 years; his twin sister Elizabeth Furber; his daughters Mary (Peter) Berce, Elizabeth (David) Joyce and Anne (Benjamin) Pratt, and his six grandchildren, Maggie, Liza, Paul and James Joyce and Thomas and Jane Pratt. Memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to Doctors Without Borders.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved