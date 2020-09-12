THOMAS LOEMKER

LOEMKER--Thomas. Rowden, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died at age 90 on September 7, 2020 in Tarrytown, NY. A graduate of Dartmouth College and the Tuck School of Business, Tom had a successful career as President of Monarch Marking Systems, President of Pitney Bowes Business Systems and President and Board Member of Paxar Corporation. He is survived by Marion, his loving wife of 60 years; his twin sister Elizabeth Furber; his daughters Mary (Peter) Berce, Elizabeth (David) Joyce and Anne (Benjamin) Pratt, and his six grandchildren, Maggie, Liza, Paul and James Joyce and Thomas and Jane Pratt. Memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to Doctors Without Borders
.