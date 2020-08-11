1971 - 2020

Our hearts are filled with sorrow with the passing of Thomas Mark Sheehan, of Duxbury, Massachusetts, loving husband of Jacqueline, and father to Mary Margaret and Thomas, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born in Heidelberg, Germany, on March 14, 1971, to J. Michael and Jo-anne (Galvin) Sheehan, of Chatham, MA. He is also survived by his identical twin brother, James (Jay) and his wife Stephanie, of Simsbury, CT; his sister, Molly (Sheehan) Curtin and her husband Christopher, of Duxbury, Massachusetts; nephew James Sheehan IV and nieces Anna Curtin, Macey Sheehan, and Caroline Curtin.



Tom was a graduate of Fairfield College Preparatory School in Fairfield, CT (1989), Providence College (1993) where he received his BA in English, Roger Williams University School of Law in Rhode Island where he received his Juris Doctorate in 1997, and Boston University School of Law where he received his LL.M. in Taxation in 1998. Focusing his practice on trusts and estates, Tom was admitted to the Bars of Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, and the U.S. Tax Court. He held professional memberships in the Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and American Bar Associations. He began practicing in the Connecticut office of a small Manhattan tier one trusts and estates boutique, he next joined a large national firm to assist with its multinational practice, then moved his practice to the Boston office of a large regional firm in order to expand the reach of his practice before joining a Boston based firm as an equity partner. Recently he opened his own practice to better service his clients.



Community involvement was important to Tom. While living in Connecticut, he served on the Board of Housatonic Community College Foundation and was a member of the Board of Editors of the Connecticut Law Journal. Most recently, he was a board member on the Duxbury Finance Committee.



Tom and Jackie had a true love story, meeting as freshman while he attended Prep and Jackie, Lauralton Hall. They dated throughout high school, college, and married while Tom was in law school, celebrating their 25th anniversary in July. Becoming a father was Tom's proudest accomplishment, first to Mary Margaret and then to Thomas. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family, watching his children excel in both academics and sports. Tom could be heard cheering on his kids and their friends. He coached Duxbury Youth Lacrosse, Basketball, and Baseball teams.



Tom's spirit lit up every room with his unique story-telling ability, Irish wit, and easygoing manner. He cherished the time spent with family and friends, at the athletic fields, skiing, and traveling, making the most of every experience. Tom leaves behind an adoring family, friends, colleagues, and his two much loved yellow labs, Maggie and Riley.

The burial was private, and a celebration of his life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been set up for the family, https://www.gofundme.com/f/

the-sheehan-family

