1923 - 2020

Sunday, April 19, 2020, Thomas May, husband of Janis (nee Waterhouse) May, and father of four devoted daughters, passed away peacefully at the age of 97 in St. Augustine, Florida. Mr. May was born April 15, 1923, in Breslau, Germany to Ernst May and Ilse (nee Hartmann) May. His mother was a musician, painter and weaver and his father a major influence on the Bauhaus movement and as the city architect of Frankfurt, responsible for developing many innovative housing projects, particularly the planning and design of Frankfurt am Main, now designated a National Treasure by Germany. Tom May with his brother, Klaus, spent a unique childhood in Kenya, Africa, where Ernst May, exiled by the Nazi Regime, relocated in 1934. At the outbreak of WWII, though his family had been exiled as enemies of the Reich, they were put in internment camps for two years as "enemy aliens" by the British Colonial government of Kenya. They were reunited upon release in 1942. Among Tom May's many African experiences was befriending neighbors George and Joy Adamson, authors of "Born Free," married on his parents' lawn in 1944. Tom's family returned to Germany in 1953 and his father resumed his architectural career, along with Tom's brother, Klaus, and was involved in several housing projects, including New-Altona in Hamburg and Neue-Vahr in Bremen. Prior to his family's return to Germany, Tom immigrated from Kenya to the US in 1947, and after obtaining a degree in electrical engineering from Syracuse University in 1951, married follow graduate, Janis Waterhouse, a feisty Connecticut Yankee, and Mayflower descendent. They resided in NY City until 1957, where, although also working as an electrical engineer, Tom May practiced his first love, furniture woodcraft, and he produced many works of distinction, including cabinetry, chairs, tables, and lighting after debuting his designs in the seminal Museum of Contemporary Crafts, "Furniture by Craftsmen," 1957 exhibit in New York City, which also showed many other noted craftworkers, such as George Nakashima, Wharton Esherick and Sam Maloof. He raised his family in Riverton, NJ until he retired to St Augustine, Florida in 1988, where he pursued his woodcraft passion more fully, producing many unique pieces, often gifted to favorite organizations, such as the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and the St Augustine Art Association, in each of which he and Janis were members. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Klaus. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Janis, of St. Augustine, four daughters, Brynn Brand of Riverton, NJ, Dena Blake of Utqiagvik, Alaska, Tina Schille of Collingswood, NJ and Erica May of South Kingstown, RI. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Celeste and Dylan Blake, Melanie Schille, Ceara, Callie and Cole Martin, Carly Brand and Jordan Brand and 3 great grandchildren, Jack, Connor, and Luke Brand. They all knew and loved Tom May, his lionhearted spirit, his originality and craftsmanship, an undaunted sense of curiosity and his wry humor; he will be dearly missed. 