McCAFFERTY--Thomas, formerly of Easton, CT passed away in Boston, MA on August 29, 2019 after a short battle with lung cancer. He was 74. He is loved by his bride Prudence, their little one, Drew Anne, his doting daughter, Rosemary, son-in-law, Andrew and his four grandchildren. Born in Darien, CT, he was a graduate of Haverford College and Columbia Business School. A Certified Public Accountant, Thomas was a partner of Arthur Young and Ernst & Young for 13 years before working as an independent practitioner for the rest of his days. Thomas also served as the Treasurer of the Easton Fire District and on the Finance Committee of Notre Dame of Easton. Family and friends may gather at Lesko & Polke Funeral Home at 1209 Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824 at 9:00am Wednesday, September 4, 2019 for a visitation. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am at Notre Dame of Easton 655 Morehouse Road, Easton, CT 06612. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Sanctuary Fund at Notre Dame of Easton. For travel directions or to sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 2, 2019