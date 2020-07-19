1/
THOMAS MCCAFFREY
McCAFFREY- Thomas Michael, died July 10. Born May 1930 to Dr. Francis Stephen McCaffrey and Florence McLaughlin. He loved play-ing on NYU's original University Avenue campus and summers on Shelter Island where he met Babe Ruth twice. Graduated Fordham University 1952. Served in the Korean War and was awarded the Bronze Star for valor. Earned his JD from St. John's University and practiced law for 40 years. Serendipity in Southampton led to marrying his Texas rose Sarah Lillian Tubb. For 36 years they ventured the world. His courage integrity and grace will guide us always. He is survived by son Tom, daughter and son-in-law Clare and David, daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Michael; grandchildren Grant, Sarah, Lillian, Jackson; sister Florence; many cousins, nieces and nephews.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
