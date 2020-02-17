Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas O. Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1932 - 2020

Thomas O. Jones died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.





A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 28th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the New York Athletic Club (180 Central Park South, New York, NY).





Tom was born in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1932 to Paul and Kitty Jones. He graduated from LaSalle High School and received a BS degree in engineering from the University of Pennsylvania in 1954. After serving with the 2nd Armored division of the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, from 1954 to 1956, Tom returned to Penn to earn his MBA from the Wharton Graduate School of Business in 1958. He began his career in the computer industry with the IBM Corporation in Philadelphia. In 1966, Tom was selected to become a White House Fellow under President Lyndon Johnson, and served as a special assistant to HEW Secretary John W. Gardner.





After the Fellowship year, he was recruited to become Director of Management Systems and Vice President at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, a large NYSE investment banking firm. From 1973 to 1984, he founded and became CEO of Jones Health Systems Management, Inc., an information services company which developed analytical software for the healthcare industry and managed hospital IT departments.





Tom played an active role in the computer industry in which he held a number of executive positions. He most recently served as President and CEO of Fifth Generation Computer Corporation ("FGC"). Significant projects include collaborations with entities such as AT&T and DARPA in the development of large-scale parallel processing systems for which the Company was assigned three significant patents. FGC was recognized as an early leader in developing and deploying speech recognition applications in the public telephone network, utilizing and adapting an early version of Carnegie Mellon's CMU Sphinx software.





At the end of his college years he became active in applying his knowledge of computer technology to build community-based information systems to serve neighborhood organizations. For his work in suburban Philadelphia he was named the Outstanding Young Man of the Main Line in 1966. After moving to New York City, he became very active in the community, serving as President of the West 22nd St. block association and as a member of the Chelsea-Clinton Community Planning Board and the NY State Advisory Council on Education. Tom was a long-time member of the Union League of Philadelphia, the New York Athletic Club and the Wharton Graduate Emeritus Society. Tom was also a member of the IEEE, the New York Academy of Sciences, and the Licensing Executives Society.





He is survived by his partner, Linda Metakis (Marc, Courtney and Jason); his three children, Susan (Michael), Tom (Mitsue and Stephanie) and Andrew (Cara); their mother, Mary Lou Russell, and his older brother, Hugh (he was predeceased by his two sisters, Beatrice Goodall and Dierdre Meckie).

