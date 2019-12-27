O'CONNOR--Rev. Thomas V., S.J., on December 23, 2019. Loved and respected by nephews Kevin, Terrance, and Chris Jackson, and his brother Jesuits. Longtime chemistry teacher at St. Peter's Prep, Jersey City. Reposing at the Murray-Weigel Hall Chapel, 515 East Fordham Road (by Bathgate Avenue), Bronx, NY on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 3:00-5:00pm and 7:00-8:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:30am at the Murray-Weigel Hall Chapel, Bronx, NY. Interment at the Jesuit Cemetery, Auriesville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USA Northeast province, Society of Jesus, 39 East 83 St., NY, NY 10028. For information contact Farenga Brothers Funeral Home, (718) 654-0500.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 27, 2019