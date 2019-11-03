PERCY--Thomas F., passed away on October 3, 2019. Tom's early years were spent in Massachusetts and Maine. From 1957 to 1976, Tom and Cynthia were house parents at Greer School, Hope Farm in Milbrook, NY, a boarding school for children from broken homes. Tom also taught drivers education, forestry, and vocational skills. These years are part of Tom's living legacy; his positive guidance is still cherished today by the school's alumni. When the Percys left Greer, they retired to Popham Beach in Phippsburg, Maine to continue running their summer cottage business started in 1969, T. Percy Cottages. Tom is remembered by his wife, Cynthia Percy, their three children and five grandchildren. Memorial Service at Grace Church, 1100 Washington St., Bath, ME 04530, November 23, 2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Farnsworth Art Museum, Rockland, Maine.



