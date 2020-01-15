Guest Book View Sign Service Information A. S. Turner & Sons 2773 North Decatur Road Decatur , GA 30031 (404)-292-1551 Memorial service 11:00 AM DeKalb History Center-Historic Courtroom 101 East Court Square Decatur , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RAGLAND--Thomas. Thomas R. Ragland, World Adventurer, Spiritual Seeker, Investment Advisor, Philanthropist Dead at 62. First of four sons, Andrew, Daniel, David, born to Harriett Wadsworth Ragland and Tom. R. Ragland Jr., crossed over to the other side of the veil on January 7, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1957 and grew up in the Atlanta area. He attended Shamrock High School and graduated from The University of Georgia in 1978 at the age of 21. His work life began at the age of 11 delivering Atlanta newspapers and investing in the stock market with the help of his father. He was an ardent advocate of free market capitalism, believing that it had lifted millions of people throughout the world out of poverty. Thomas believed anyone who chose to work hard and save could achieve financial success. Societies that ignored the evidence of economic history did so at their own peril. After working for two years as a CPA, Tom headed to California with $600 in his pocket. He began riding up and down Wilshire Blvd in Los Angeles looking for an opportunity to work in the stock brokerage industry. After many rejections, he persevered and was finally given a chance which he turned into a 38 year career with Morgan Stanley. Thomas was a great believer in the value of travel for opening our minds to other people and cultures. He made 23 trips to Europe, five to India, five to Africa, three to South America, as well as trips to China, Japan, Russia, Vietnam, Turkey, Israel and Antarctica. Tolerance and understanding come when we get to know each other. Thomas loved music, believing in the connection between sound and the spiritual dimension. He played guitar, saxophone, and harmonica. He attended hundreds of live concerts of many different performers, including Bob Dylan (41 times), Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Tony Bennett, Willie Nelson, Van Morrison, and many others. He loved to sing Happy Birthday to people over the phone, including one lady who said, "that was beautiful but I'm afraid you have the wrong number." He also loved movies and documentaries and saw an average of 100 per year. In addition to entertainment, films provided him with education and relaxation. He felt there would be much less need for anti- depressant medication if people went out to the movies more. Thomas was a spiritual seeker his entire life. He explored the traditions of Christianity, Buddhism, Taoism, and like the Dalai Lama, believed that the traditions had compassion toward others as their guiding principle. He practiced the Indian traditions of Yoga and Ayurvedic medicine. He felt comforted that his mainly vegetarian diet had not resulted in the slaughter of animals in cruel inhumane factory conditions. In his adult life, he was a lifelong believer in natural foods and credited them for his remarkable health and energy in his life. Although finally overcome by lung disease, he came by it honestly as it had also taken his mother, aunt, and grandfather. Thomas' main philanthropic recipient was the Smile Train charity. He travelled to Ethiopia to be in the operating room with surgeons performing the operation. He believed that the children deserved the right to smile. Because of his gifts, thousands of children worldwide are now smiling. Thomas enjoyed celebrating life, and he tried not to take it for granted. He would wish Happy Anniversary to his wife, Anastasia, every month on the 20th, the date of their first kiss. He was grateful to the employees of his favorite restaurants (Floataway, Pricci, Kyma, La Tavola, Sotto Sotto) for all of the great meals that he and Anastasia shared together. He said life with her was better than any dream. Thomas' enthusiasm for life was contagious. He wanted to offer these words of wisdom as he left the building: Be Strong, Work Hard, Love One Another. A memorial service will be held Monday, January 20, at the DeKalb History Center-Historic Courtroom, 101 East Court Square, Decatur, GA 30030, at 11am. with a lunch reception to follow. Suggested parking deck located at 125 W. Trinity Place, Decatur, GA 30030. Flowers should be delivered directly to DeKalb History Center between 8:30am and 10am on January 20. Charitable donations can be made in Tom Ragland's honor to your preferred charity. Published in The New York Times on Jan. 15, 2020

