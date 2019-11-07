THOMAS REARDAON (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS REARDAON.
Service Information
Lighthouse Memorials and Receptions, Rice Center
5310 Torrance Blvd
Torrance, CA
90503
(310)-792-7599
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lighthouse Memorials and Receptions, Rice Center
5310 Torrance Blvd
Torrance, CA 90503
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lighthouse Memorials and Receptions, Rice Center
5310 Torrance Blvd
Torrance, CA 90503
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

REARDAON--Thomas Francis, December 11, 1941 - September 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held this Sunday, November 10th, at the Lighthouse Mortuary (formerly the Rice Mortuary) at 5310 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 (viewing 9 - 1; service 1 - 2; reception 2-4). At a later date, there will a 2nd funeral in Massachusets along with a burial nearby his mother, Jane C. Reardon, in Massachusets at St. Mary's Cemetery, 203 Southampton Road, Westfield, Mass 01085.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.