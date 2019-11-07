REARDAON--Thomas Francis, December 11, 1941 - September 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held this Sunday, November 10th, at the Lighthouse Mortuary (formerly the Rice Mortuary) at 5310 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 (viewing 9 - 1; service 1 - 2; reception 2-4). At a later date, there will a 2nd funeral in Massachusets along with a burial nearby his mother, Jane C. Reardon, in Massachusets at St. Mary's Cemetery, 203 Southampton Road, Westfield, Mass 01085.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 7, 2019