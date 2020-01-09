REARDON--Thomas Francis. December 11, 1941 - September 10, 2019. Devoted son of Jane C. Reardon. Funeral services will be held this Saturday, January 11. Calling hours (the viewing) will be from 9am - 10:30am at Westfield Funeral and Cremation, 4 Princeton Street, Westfield, MA 01085. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held from 11am - 12 noon at Holy Trinity Church, 335 Elm Street, Westfield, MA 01085, after which interment will be at Saint Mary's Cemetery, 203 Southampton Road, Westfield, MA 01085 in Section 9, Range 2, Lot 12, Grave 6, which is next to his mother, Jane C. Reardon, in grave #5, and which is in the Sadowski Lot. He is survived by his half brother, Daniel Reardon, his two half sisters, Patricia Krok and Kathleen Janki, and his cousins, Dennis Placzek and Paul Placzek. Prior services were held Sunday, November 10, at the Lighthouse Mortuary (formerly the Rice Mortuary) at 5310 Torrance Blvd., Torrance, CA 90503 (viewing 9am-1pm; service 1pm-2pm; reception 2pm-4pm).



