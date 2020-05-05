THOMAS ROCHE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCHE--Thomas Patrick, Jr. Princeton University Professor Emeritus. Passed on May 3, 2020. Survived by husband Robert H. "Bo" Smith, sister Katherine (Ronald) Bozelko, nieces Chandra Bozelko, Alana (Paul) Choquette and Jana (Christopher) Simmons, two grandnieces, a grandnephew. Predeceased by parents, Thomas P. Roche, Sr. and Katherine Walsh Roche, his sister Nancy Roche of Bethesda, MD.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved