ROCHE--Thomas Patrick, Jr. Princeton University Professor Emeritus. Passed on May 3, 2020. Survived by husband Robert H. "Bo" Smith, sister Katherine (Ronald) Bozelko, nieces Chandra Bozelko, Alana (Paul) Choquette and Jana (Christopher) Simmons, two grandnieces, a grandnephew. Predeceased by parents, Thomas P. Roche, Sr. and Katherine Walsh Roche, his sister Nancy Roche of Bethesda, MD.





