1/
THOMAS ROSENBAUM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSENBAUM--Thomas E., of Mamaroneck, NY, passed away on September 16th, 2020, at The Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT. He worked for more than 40 years at the Rockefeller Archive Center in Sleepy Hollow, NY. He was the beloved son of the late Madge (Salomon) Rosenbaum and Edward P. Rosenbaum. He leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law, Judith Rosenbaum and Matthew Jones, of Melrose, MA; a nephew, Benjamin Jones; and a niece, Eleanor Jones. Tom's family and many friends and colleagues will sorely miss his kindness, compassion, intelligence, wit, and enormous courage. A memorial service will be planned at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation in White Plains, NY, at a time when such a gathering can be safely held. Donations in Tom's name may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Ser-vice Committee at: uusc.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved