THOMAS ROSENBAUM

ROSENBAUM--Thomas E., of Mamaroneck, NY, passed away on September 16th, 2020, at The Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT. He worked for more than 40 years at the Rockefeller Archive Center in Sleepy Hollow, NY. He was the beloved son of the late Madge (Salomon) Rosenbaum and Edward P. Rosenbaum. He leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law, Judith Rosenbaum and Matthew Jones, of Melrose, MA; a nephew, Benjamin Jones; and a niece, Eleanor Jones. Tom's family and many friends and colleagues will sorely miss his kindness, compassion, intelligence, wit, and enormous courage. A memorial service will be planned at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation in White Plains, NY, at a time when such a gathering can be safely held. Donations in Tom's name may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Ser-vice Committee at: uusc.org
.