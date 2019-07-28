RUHM--Thomas F., Died peacefully at his summer home in Quogue, LI on July 25th at the age of 84. Tom had a distinguished career as a Venture Capital attorney for Bessemer Securities. He was also committed to community service in a variety of ways, including many years on the Vestry at Christ Church, Bronxville and as Youth Soccer Commissioner. Tom used his lovely baritone voice as a longtime member of New York's Blue Hill Troupe, where he met his wife Michele. He is survived by his wife, his son, Tom, his sisters, Martica Sawin Fitch and Marny Ruhm Smith, his brothers-in-law, Fred Smith and John W. Wood and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Wendy. Tom was a gentle man of honor and fortitude. He will be sorely missed. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 1st at 11am, at Christ Church, Sagamore Road, Bronxville.
Published in The New York Times on July 28, 2019