SLATTERY--Dr. Thomas C., age 85, died peacefully at 3:50pm CST on November 2, 2020 in Cedar Rapids, IA. His life spanned the world of Music, Real Estate, and Entrepreneurship. He was a man of great passion, wit, intelligence, and character. He will be missed. A private family burial will take place at Cherry Mound Cemetery in Harper's Ferry, IA.





