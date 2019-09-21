WARREN--Thomas C., died at age 70 on September 14, 2019. Born in Los Angeles, CA on February 16, 1949, Tom spent his early childhood on a family farm in Bellingham, WA. Tom's family relocated to southern California in the late 1950's. After graduating from UCLA in 1971, Tom found his way to New York City where he became a theater set designer. That work segued into a career as an art director and a draftsman for numerous feature films and television, but he always considered theater to be his true calling. Tom first met his wife Linda in the fifth grade. An encounter at their 20th year high school reunion in California led Tom and Linda to over thirty years of a joy filled marriage. After a few years in New York City, they settled in Scarsdale, New York where they raised their two daughters, Emma and Annalise. Tom was a skilled artist and draftsman, and loved his profession. He was also an avid gardener, voracious reader, dedicated ballroom dancer, physical fitness devotee, music lover, and inspired chef. Relentlessly inquisitive, he studied how things were invented, engineered, and constructed, and spent hours on his own home workshop projects. Enthusiasm for life, curiosity, a wry sense of humor, integrity, fundamental decency, and devotion to his family defined Tom. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Linda, his beloved daughters, Emma and Annalise, and his cherished siblings and their spouses - sister Katie Buchanan and her husband, Larry, sister Paula Doocy and her husband, John, sister Thelma Warren, and brother Don Warren and his wife Irene - as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that donations in Tom's name be made to the Lustgarten Foundation: http://events.lustgarten.org/ fundraiser/2337113
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 21, 2019