WATERS--Thomas. Community Service Society mourns the sudden passing of Thomas Waters, our brilliant housing policy analyst, dedicated advocate, and widely respected colleague for 15 years. Tom died April 4, 2020 at 56, from what was presumed to be COVID-19. Our deepest sympathies are extended to Hilary Callahan, their son, Daniel Watahan and his entire family. Tom was born in New York City and grew up in Massachusetts. He graduated from Yale, and became an organizer and journalist in Knoxville. In New York, prior to joining CSS, Tom was an organizer and interim director for Tenants and Neighbors and remained active on their board. His great intellect spanned the arts; he loved opera, Broadway and theater. Tom armed the affordable housing movement with the data, analysis and compelling arguments needed to win many victories, including the recent reforms to rent regulation that will be a lasting legacy. His commitment to social justice has made our city a better place. David R. Jones, President and CEO Deborah M. Sale, Chairperson, Board of Trustees



