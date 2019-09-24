THOMAS WEBER

Beecher Flooks Funeral Home
418 BEDFORD ROAD
Pleasantville, NY
10570
(914)-769-0001
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
Chappaqua, NY
WEBER--Dr. Thomas K. Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, surgeon, scientist, mentor, and public health advocate died from Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma on September 15, 2019 at home with his family. A Memorial Visitation will take place from 4:30pm - 7:3pm on Wednesday, September 25 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home, Pleasantville, NY. A Funeral Service will begin at 11am, Thursday, September 26 at the First Congregational Church, Chappaqua, NY. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Colon Cancer Foundation coloncancerfoundation.org to support the fulfillment of Tom's vision for A World Without Colorectal Cancer, talk to your doctor about getting a colonoscopy, or donate blood in Tom's memory to support lymphoma patients. The Colon Cancer Foundation
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 24, 2019
