WEEDE--Thomas D. Thomas D. Weede, distinguished college admissions leader, dies at 61. The board of trustees, president, staff, and the entire Carnegie Corporation of New York family extend their deepest condolences to the family of Thomas D. Weede, husband of Julia Reul Weede, the foundation's chief communications and digital strategies officer. Weede, of Mt. Vernon, New York, died July 3, 2019, due to complications stemming from a stroke. For more than 30 years, Weede was a college admissions professional, holding leadership positions at several institutions, including Butler University, Iona College, Concordia College New York, and Warren Wilson College. In addition to his wife, Weede is survived by his daughter-by-choice, Cara Short, and his sisters, Barb Falkenhagen and Greta Compton. Weede was predeceased by his brother, Steve Weede, and his parents, Lucinda Smith Weede and Thomas D. Weede, Sr. The family will receive friends at the Village Lutheran Church, 172 White Plains Road, Bronxville, NY, on Saturday, July 13, 9:30am--11:30am, followed by a funeral service at noon, also at Village Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Starfish Initiative of Indianapolis, Indiana, or to Jansen Hospice and Palliative Care of Scarsdale, New York. Vartan Gregorian, president, Carnegie Corporation of New York
Published in The New York Times on July 9, 2019