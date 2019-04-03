Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas William Irwin. View Sign

1961 - 2017

Thomas W. Irwin, PhD, was born October 4, 1961 in Ohio and passed away at the home that he shared with his wife, Dana K. Wallach, in Del Mar, California on October 20, 2017.



Dr. Irwin earned his PhD, in Clinical Psychology, from the University of Houston, Houston, TX, in 1998. As an accomplished psychologist, Dr. Irwin saved the lives of many people who suffered from addiction and supported families affected by addiction through treatment, program development, program direction and management, consulting, teaching, supervising, volunteer and charity work, fundraising, political activism and scientific research. His writing, based on his research, was published in peer reviewed journals and books. Dr. Irwin spoke at addiction conferences, gave Ground Rounds at hospitals, lectured and taught at addiction treatment facilities, developed and managed programs at hospitals and mental health facilities. He served as faculty at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center, Weill Medical College of Cornell Medicine, McLean Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Dr. Irwin appeared on radio and television and in print, as an expert in the treatment of, understanding about, and research into addiction. He inspired, educated and empowered families and loved ones of people suffering with, and in recovery from, addiction to cope, understand, love, grow and heal so that they could provide support.



Dr. Irwin is a brilliant, compassionate, loving, giving, caring soul and was an endlessly curious, talented, kind, engaging, beautiful person.



Dr. Irwin was predeceased by his brother, John P. Irwin, and Father John P. Irwin, Jr. He is survived by his widow, Dana K. Wallach, Mother, Phoebe Thompson (update- Phoebe Thompson passed away on March 8, 2019), his sister's Amy Tank and family, Margret "Peggy" Irwin and family and Mary Elizabeth "Molly" Irwin and family. Additionally, his Mother and Father-in-Law, Barbara Wallach and Dr. Nolan Wallach, and Sister-in-Law, Pamela Wallach Deavours and family.



Dr. Irwin is respected, adored and loved by his family and friends. He was admired, trusted, respected and embraced by colleagues, peers, students and patients. His widow has no words to describe her loss and her gratitude for her time with, and love for and from, her Beloved Tom. Thomas W. Irwin, PhD, was born October 4, 1961 in Ohio and passed away at the home that he shared with his wife, Dana K. Wallach, in Del Mar, California on October 20, 2017.Dr. Irwin earned his PhD, in Clinical Psychology, from the University of Houston, Houston, TX, in 1998. As an accomplished psychologist, Dr. Irwin saved the lives of many people who suffered from addiction and supported families affected by addiction through treatment, program development, program direction and management, consulting, teaching, supervising, volunteer and charity work, fundraising, political activism and scientific research. His writing, based on his research, was published in peer reviewed journals and books. Dr. Irwin spoke at addiction conferences, gave Ground Rounds at hospitals, lectured and taught at addiction treatment facilities, developed and managed programs at hospitals and mental health facilities. He served as faculty at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center, Weill Medical College of Cornell Medicine, McLean Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Dr. Irwin appeared on radio and television and in print, as an expert in the treatment of, understanding about, and research into addiction. He inspired, educated and empowered families and loved ones of people suffering with, and in recovery from, addiction to cope, understand, love, grow and heal so that they could provide support.Dr. Irwin is a brilliant, compassionate, loving, giving, caring soul and was an endlessly curious, talented, kind, engaging, beautiful person.Dr. Irwin was predeceased by his brother, John P. Irwin, and Father John P. Irwin, Jr. He is survived by his widow, Dana K. Wallach, Mother, Phoebe Thompson (update- Phoebe Thompson passed away on March 8, 2019), his sister's Amy Tank and family, Margret "Peggy" Irwin and family and Mary Elizabeth "Molly" Irwin and family. Additionally, his Mother and Father-in-Law, Barbara Wallach and Dr. Nolan Wallach, and Sister-in-Law, Pamela Wallach Deavours and family.Dr. Irwin is respected, adored and loved by his family and friends. He was admired, trusted, respected and embraced by colleagues, peers, students and patients. His widow has no words to describe her loss and her gratitude for her time with, and love for and from, her Beloved Tom. Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close