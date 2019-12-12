Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS WING. View Sign Service Information Christian-Sells Funeral Home 1520 E Main St Rogersville , TN 37857 (423)-272-0555 Send Flowers Obituary

WING--Thomas Lawrence. Family and friends mourn the passing of Tom Wing who lived an extraordinary life for 80 action-packed years, and died at his home at Big Dog Farm in Eidson, TN, in the early morning hours of December 6, 2019. He was buried beside his daughter Gilyan in a small cemetery next to his home on December 8, after a funeral ceremony in Rogersville, TN, with remarks from two preachers and a graveside ceremony marked by a reading of the 23rd Psalm. A devoted son of Ellie and a loving father of Gilyan, he was a master carpenter who showcased his talents early by building a raft on the banks of the Ohio river and traveling on it, with brother and friends, down to the Mississippi and on all the way to New Orleans. His college years included building a log cabin in the woods of Vermont and fighting forest fires in Montana all of which turned out to be more exciting than attending class. He loved music, hung out with various folk and rock-n-roll artists and traveled the country with his dear friend Colin Johnson attending many folk and rock concerts. After moving to Chicago in his 20s, he wound up managing the famous Second City Club for several years. The owner liked Tom and financed a separate restaurant for him to run. The restaurant had its ups and downs and Tom eventually moved on to being a full-time carpenter helping build and renovate various commercial buildings in Chicago. Always interested in politics, in 1992 he was selected to be the Illinois State Chairman for Ross Perot's Presidential Campaign, and succeeded in garnering 19% of that state's vote for Mr. Perot -- which may have assisted Bill Clinton win that election. He eventually left Chicago finding a new home in the beautiful rural countryside in the mountains of East Tennessee where he explored various farm related ventures and enjoyed the company of good friends. He was a friendly, loving, generous guy who pursued adventure, extended himself for many people and will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His life will be celebrated and remembered at a Memorial Service to be held later this month.



