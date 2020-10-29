WYMAN--Thomas G. After a long, accomplished and extraordinary life, Thomas G. Wyman died on October 22, 2020. Mr. Wyman will be remembered for his loyalty and generosity to family, friends and the many people who worked with him throughout his 97 years. His intelligence, sense of humor and clever toasts were legendary. Born in the Czech Republic on August 15, 1923, he spent his youth living throughout Europe, attending Cambridge University until moving with his family to New York City in 1941. Mr. Wyman graduated from Cornell University with a degree in agriculture. Summer jobs on farms took him to the Eastern Shore of Maryland where he discovered his lifelong passion for Wye Heights Plantation, overlooking the Wye River in Easton, Maryland. Tom and his first wife, Ilsabe, worked tirelessly on weekends to improve the land in the English tradition. Commuting during the week to New York City where they raised their three children. He enjoyed the farm for the rest of his life. His considerable intellect enabled him to achieve great success in business, which included the turnaround of great American companies such as Gorham Silver, Balfour, Farah, Walco National, American Seating and Stanray. Mr. Wyman served as Assistant Secretary of Commerce during the Kennedy and Johnson administrations. He proudly served as a founding member and President of Big Brothers of New York. Tom was a considerable sportsman and enjoyed playing golf, tennis and skiing, but his greatest joy was fox hunting. He and his late wife Anne Morton Wyman began a fox hunt together known as the Wye River Hounds. Mr. Wyman is survived by his first wife Ilsabe, his son Tim (Lisa), his daughter Karin (Jeffrey Morgan), as well as six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His eldest son Peter predeceased him much to his sorrow. A memorial service will be held at Wye Heights, in Easton Maryland, in the Spring.





