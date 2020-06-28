TIEN-YIEN LI

LI--Dr. Tien-Yien, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020, at the age of 75. Li, of Hunan ancestry, was born in June 1945, in Sa County, Fujian Province, China. In 1968, he earned his B.S. in Mathematics at the National Tsinghua University (NTU), Taiwan. He came to the United States to pursue his love of Mathematics at the University of Maryland College Park and received his doctorate in 1974 under the guidance of Dr. James Yorke. Li spent most of his academic career as a professor at Michigan State University (MSU). He received Distinguished Faculty and Distinguished Professor titles from MSU. Li was previously married to Jacqueline Chen and they had one son together, Edward Li. Jackie and Li remained close friends after their divorce and Li did not remarry. He is survived by Jackie (The Villages, FL), Edward and his wife Juanita (Highland, MD), his two grandchildren Owen and Julia, his brothers Jian-Chen (Taipei) and Ling-Fong (Sacramento, CA) and his sisters Mei-Feng and Mei-Fong (Taipei). Despite numerous ailments, Li was a trailblazer in several important fields of Applied and Computational Mathematics. One of his many monumental accomplishments includes his paper with Yorke, "Period three implies chaos." Cited more than 4800 times, it is the first paper to formally encapsulate the concept of chaos in the field of mathematics, and was credited by Professor Freeman Dyson (IAS) as "one of the immortal gems in the literature of mathematics" in the 2008 Einstein Lecture article "Birds and Frogs." Throughout his academic career, Li received numerous honors and awards including the highly prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship in 1995. Li supervised 26 Ph.D. dissertations in the general areas of Dynamical Systems and Numerical Analysis throughout his career. The challenges that he posed for students, his ideas and approaches to Mathematics research, as well as his courage and spirit of overcoming obstacles have and will continue to have profound impact on his students and colleagues. Private family services will be held. Friends, family, and colleagues are invited to view the service on the funeral home Facebook page beginning Thursday, July 2 at 2pm, at www.facebook.com/ Gorsline-Runciman-Funeral- Homes-163145830381110/ In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016. Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com
Published in New York Times on Jun. 28, 2020.