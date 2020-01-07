Timmy Yukio Shiota

Obituary
Age 71, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020.
Born in Chicago and raised in Los Angeles, Timmy received his B.S. in Business from the University of Southern California in 1970. Since then, he built his life in Manhattan, raising his family and excelling his career as an international real estate consultant and business developer. He enjoyed early morning runs in Central Park, playing squash and was an avid reader of science fiction.  
He is survived by his loving wife, Ikuko Shiota, and two daughters, Lili Shiota and Lena Carlson. 
Published on NYTimes.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
