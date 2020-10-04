1/
TIMOTHY DEBAETS
DeBAETS--Timothy J. The Partners of Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard are deeply saddened to report the sudden death on Sunday, September 27, of our longtime partner and friend Tim DeBaets following injuries from a fall. Tim's range of skills and caring as a lawyer, a counselor, and a devoted friend to clients in the world of dance - his first love - were at the core of his practice in New York and, more recently, Los Angeles, which extended to the wider world of the performing arts in film, theater, and television. His love and devotion to his wife, Kathy Oh, and to their twins, Joseph and Juliet, were at the center of Tim's life. Our sympathy in this moment of their loss is boundless. Funeral will be held Tuesday, October 6th in Manhattan Beach, CA.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
