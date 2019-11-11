Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Falkenstein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy Falkenstein died unexpectedly on November 4, 2019 in Bronx, New York at the age of 63.

Timothy is survived his daughter Jessica; 4 grandchildren; many loving siblings, nieces and nephews. Timothy is preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Joanne; his birth mother Rita; Son Timothy and a late brother Alfred Mckinnon.



I couldn't caption a typical obituary with someone who had an addiction and suffered from a mental disease. So many families have someone they love with an addiction, so their stories can help others, inspire many and spread the awareness of drug addiction and mental illness.



Timothy was born in Philadelphia Pennsylvania to Alfred Falkenstein and Rita Fahey. He grew up in New Jersey raised by his father and stepmother and worked as a roofer and landscaping. He Earned his GED and later in life earned his certificate to be a Peer Counselor to help people with addiction and mental disease. He later moved to Bronx New York where his life changed for the better. He went from being homeless to having a home. He always struggled with addiction and lost relationships but in New York, he bettered himself the best he could and was saved by Social workers he called Angels. He earned certificates, attended his different groups and handed out fliers as a part time job. He built friendships and a family living in New York. Some knew him as an addict, a junkie and someone who was trouble. If that's all they seen they missed out on a smart intelligent guy who all he did was read books, never used the internet and loved his cat "Ellie". Addiction isn't fun, mental disease is hard to deal with but that was him and each day he dealt with those monsters in his mind. He smiled when he seen people, sounded happy when you talked to him and never showed his struggles. Timothy loved his family, friends and adored his daughter and grand-kids. He spoke fondly of the staff, Social workers and Doctors who helped him through the years. He challenged them every step, but they stuck through it and helped him live the best days of his life until the end. During his relapses they would be right there to catch him, get him in a better place and help him readjust. He worked hard to live a functioning life and do the best he knew how considering his battles. Timothy's addiction and mental disease always followed him and got the best of him towards the end. Even though he is wanted here with so many who loved him; he is now in a better place resting in peace. He will always be remembered and missed by many.

Upon requested by the deceased there will not be any funeral. In lieu of not having a funeral we ask all who wish to participate donate to PIBLY Residential Programs, Inc 2415 Westchester Avenue Bronx, New York 10461 in honor of mental awareness. www. http://www.pibly.org/

