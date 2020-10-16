1/
TIMOTHY MCBRIEN
McBRIEN--Timothy J., formerly of Bronxville, passed away on October 13, 2020 at the age of 42. Beloved son of Joseph and the late Katie McBrien, dear brother of Jennifer (Stephen) Dunn, James and Molly (Nick) Pizzola, loving father of Shannon and Ciara McBrien, former husband of Rosemary McBrien, devoted uncle to Jack, Declan, Michael, Paloma and Nico and a loyal friend to many. Tim was a talented self-taught musician who made even Jefferson Airplane sound like Eddie Vedder. Always quick with a joke or a retort, he knew how to lighten the mood and to get you to crack a smile. A man who preferred the tranquility of nature to the roar of the city, Tim was happiest on a hiking trial with his dog beside him. A skilled chef, he put Emeril to shame. A true warrior, Tim never stopped fighting. He will be greatly missed. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Church, Bronxville on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:45am and will be live- streamed on their website www.saintjosephsbronxville org. A memorial will follow once the world returns to "normal." In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tim's memory to the "Blue Sky Behavioral Health Client Fund." Please send to Blue Sky Behavioral Health, LLC, 52 Federal Road, Suite 2A, Danbury, CT 06810, Attention: Suzy O'Neil and include Tim's name on your donation.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
