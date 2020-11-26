BERNSTEIN--Tina. Tina Bernstein (nee Cristiane Dorothy Szrajer), age 86, passed at home surrounded by family on November 24, 2020. Tina was born August 7, 1934 in Lodz, Poland to Leon Szrajer and Zuzanna Beckerman, who hid her in a convent in France during the Second World War. She came to New York to live with her grandmother, Bertha Shrier, in 1951. In 1957, she married Abraham Bernstein. Tina was a consummate New Yorker, an effervescent wit, and a beloved Nana. She is survived by her son Steven (Carol), daughter Leslie (Howard), and grandchildren Jennifer (Gregory), Alexander, Zara, and Madeline. All give thanks for her life. Donations in her name may be made to Oeuvre De Secours aux Enfants. Jennifer R. Bernstein





