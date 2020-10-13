TOBY FAGENSON

FAGENSON--Toby Krakower. You were the best brother a man could ask for. We moved together through life sharing so many things yet with completely different interests. I was attracted to business while your strong creative abilities were the cornerstone of your very being. ECS, then Fieldston, Temple Emanuel and Camp Wildwood, the Deal Casino. We took parallel paths to different destinations. You were a shining example of everything that defined a "Good Guy". Loving and caring. Honest and Devoted to your circle of family and friends. During the last two weeks in the ICU at NYP you showed a strength and courage to fight all the way back from the brink to being awake and laughing at movies on TCM. I thought we had witnessed a Yom Kippur miracle. Unfortunately, modern medicine has come a long way but not far enough. We are forever grateful to Jane who has stood by your side for almost 40 years. A true partner as you traveled through life together. You were a great husband, son, brother and uncle. You are already missed and we will think of you often with your guitar in hand, singing away, and we will smile. I have lost the other half of our duet. Performing "When I'm Sixty-Four" could never be the same. In Lasting Love. The Fagenson Family Robbie, Stef and Jenny. Sophie and Miles. Smokey, Bandit, Chloe & Lucky





