TOBY FAGENSON

FAGENSON--Toby K. Passed peacefully early Friday morning after a brief illness. Born November 24th, 1944, Toby graduated from the Fieldston School in 1963 and built his life and his parallel careers as both a talented computer operator and of course, his first love as a musician, song writer and performer. Together with his wife and partner-in-life for the last 38 years, Jane Babits, they traveled the world, sang and performed together and like Burns and Allen or Laurel and Hardy, were truly "two peas in a pod." With an incredible vocabulary and a well-developed sense of humor, Toby's creative abilities emerged in his early years as he authored and illustrated a series of children's books about a talking tree and broadened as a talented story teller and ultimately as a lyricist whose words and music were enjoyed by many over the decades that followed. Toby was one of the sweetest, kindest and most genuine men to have ever walked the earth. He asked for little and gave much. He and Jane were so lucky to have one another and he leaves behind a legacy of devotion and goodness that will always be remembered. He is survived by his loving wife, Jane Babits, his younger brother, Robert and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be graveside on Wednesday at 10:30 at Westchester Hills Cemetery, 400 Saw Mill River Road, in Hastings-on-Hudson.





