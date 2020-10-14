1/
TOBY FAGENSON
{ "" }
FAGENSON--Toby. Early Saturday, October 10, 2020 Toby died. He had been suffering from a variety of complications. He was 75 years old and the love of my life. I am comforted that he was comfortable and died with dignity. I will miss him till the day I die. A wonderful wordsmith, guitarist, banjo-player, world traveler and lover of opera and jazz he will be missed by many. Mighty love to my true love of 38 years. Your loving and saddened wife, Jane Babits.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Service
10:30 AM
Westchester Hills Cemetery
2 entries
October 13, 2020
Toby was a sweet and extremely talented and funny man and loving uncle to my son Lucas. So saddened to hear of his death. Glad I had opportunity to know him........and wish Janie and and all his family my condolences on this so very sad day.
shelley feinerman
October 13, 2020
Robert,
Please accept, and extend to Jane and your family, my deepest and most heartfelt sympathies. Meeting you in 7th grade, I got to know Toby and your family in NYC and Deal. Remembering his gentle ways, kindness, humor, smile and laugh and the affection and bond of the Fagenson brothers. You just felt good being around Toby. Looking around, it is clear that the world needs more Tobys, that we all need to be a bit more Toby. May good memories be a source of comfort to you all.
Steven Pike
Boynton Beach, Fla
Steven Pike
Friend
