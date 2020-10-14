TOBY FAGENSON

FAGENSON--Toby. Early Saturday, October 10, 2020 Toby died. He had been suffering from a variety of complications. He was 75 years old and the love of my life. I am comforted that he was comfortable and died with dignity. I will miss him till the day I die. A wonderful wordsmith, guitarist, banjo-player, world traveler and lover of opera and jazz he will be missed by many. Mighty love to my true love of 38 years. Your loving and saddened wife, Jane Babits.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store