HOBISH--Toby Tesser. We celebrate the life of our remarkable matriarch who died September 21 at age 95. Beloved wife of the late Herbert, cherished mother of Mitchell and Jan, Amy, Rick and Flo, adored G-ma of Sam and Elizabeth, Aliza and Karl, loving sister of Ellie and Bill, Honey and Ron, Jackie and Mitchell, her dearly departed Rose and Bea, and favorite aunt to dozens who clamoured around her seder table for her iconic matzoh ball soup. A talented psychologist, Toby's gift for listening and empowering endeared her to all who crossed her path. She will be deeply missed and remembered always with love. Funeral September 24 at noon, Riverside- Nassau North Chapel.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 24, 2019