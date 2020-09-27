1/
TOBY RITTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TOBY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RITTER--Toby G., 88, died peacefully at home after a long bout with lymphoma. A past Commodore of Beach Point Yacht Club, he loved sailing, crewed in six Newport to Bermuda races, and captaining his sloop, Tiger Too. An avid skier, he spent his career in real estate management, and gave generously to many philanthropic endeavors, among them, the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, where he was a member of their Board of Overseers. Toby is survived by Nataly, his loving wife of 53 years, four children; the late Lianne, Louis of Sedona, AZ, Victoria of Tarrytown, Meridith Greenbaum of Philadelphia, and his sister, Frances Ritter Weisman of Lantana, FL, and three grandchildren; Annelia Ritter, Eliana and Max Greenbaum. For more information go to WWW.JJFFH.COM


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J Fox Funeral Home Inc
2080 Boston Post Rd
Larchmont, NY 10538
(914) 834-0144
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved