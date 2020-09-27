TOBY RITTER

RITTER--Toby G., 88, died peacefully at home after a long bout with lymphoma. A past Commodore of Beach Point Yacht Club, he loved sailing, crewed in six Newport to Bermuda races, and captaining his sloop, Tiger Too. An avid skier, he spent his career in real estate management, and gave generously to many philanthropic endeavors, among them, the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, where he was a member of their Board of Overseers. Toby is survived by Nataly, his loving wife of 53 years, four children; the late Lianne, Louis of Sedona, AZ, Victoria of Tarrytown, Meridith Greenbaum of Philadelphia, and his sister, Frances Ritter Weisman of Lantana, FL, and three grandchildren; Annelia Ritter, Eliana and Max Greenbaum. For more information go to WWW.JJFFH.COM