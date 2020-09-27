TOBY RITTER

RITTER--Toby G. It is with great sadness that we mourn the death of our honorary trustee, Toby G. Ritter, whose family legacy includes longstanding support of Albert Einstein College of Medicine, dating back to our founding. Toby and his wife Nataly were founders of Einstein, as were his parents Louis and Gladys, and his brother David. Toby was also a founding member of the former Men's Division at Einstein. He and Nataly established the Einstein-Louis Ritter and Gladys Ritter Livingston Research Fellowship, which provides funding to medical students interested in pursuing summer research projects. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Nataly and the entire Ritter family. Gordon F. Tomaselli, M.D. The Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz Dean Albert Einstein College of Medicine





