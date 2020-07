Or Copy this URL to Share

ROZEN--Toby. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Toby Rozen, who was recently predeceased by her beloved husband Michael. Their exemplary generosity through the Joseph F. Stein Foundation helped so many in need. We extend our condolences to their children, Nancy Feibus (Arthur), Laurie Weiss (Scott) and Neil Rozen, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store