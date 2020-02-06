TODD MURPHY (1962 - 2020)
Service Information
Wake
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Paul the Apostle
60th and Columbus Avenue
View Map
Obituary
MURPHY--Todd, visual artist, died in the early morning of Monday, February 3, 2020. He was 57. He was born in Chicago, on July 28, 1962. He is survived by his wife, Liane, and five children -- Ryan, Augie, Silo, Lucy, and Sully; by his mother, Marilyn; and three siblings, Laura, Gina, and Henry. A wake will be held at Frank E. Campbell - The Funeral Chapel at 1076 Madison Avenue on Thursday, February 6, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Mass will be held on Friday, February 7, at 10am at The Church of St. Paul the Apostle at 60th and Columbus Avenue. Private interment to follow.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 6, 2020
