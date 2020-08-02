PEEBLER--Todd Whitney. Age 39, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, June 20th at his home in Denver, CO from complications related to his on-going battle with Type 1 Diabetes. Todd had struggled with the disease since he was diagnosed at age 13. Born on December 15th, 1980 in New York City, Todd was the son of late Toni and Charles D. Peebler, Jr. who were long-standing residents of NYC. They worked to benefit the City in many ways through their generous philanthropy. The family continues to visit Peebler Point located within Central Park as Todd did each time he returned to the east coast saying it always brought him back to the "New York Good Times." Those who knew them, know that there were many Peebler memories shared with family and friends throughout the years when the Peeblers' resided in New York. Todd attended the Madison Avenue Presbyterian Day School and the Buckley School before transferring to the Taft School in Watertown, CT. While attending Taft, Todd served as a summer intern at Bloomberg L.P. Upon graduation from Taft, Todd went on to attend Wake Forest University earning a BA in Communications in 2004. After graduation he moved back to NYC to work for a recruiting company and then followed a job opportunity and made his way west to Sun Valley, ID. Todd's travels there are historical. Todd then altered his career path, earned his insurance license and spent several years sel- ling insurance and living in Costa Mesa, CA. When not working, he would spend his days on the beach or a golf course, but always with his sidekick, Lola, his mini-pinscher. They were quite the pair until they welcomed another mini-pinscher, Allie, into the mix that seemed to complete their triangle of canine loyalty and friendship. Lola passed away last year and Allie has been adopted by a wonderful family since Todd's passing. Todd would be grateful that she has a loving home. Todd spent his final year living in Denver, CO. He moved there shortly after his mother's passing in January, 2019. There he found happiness with friends and family and was looking forward to planting roots and building a future. Todd is survived by his brothers, David and Mark, his nieces, Maya, Elysse and Hailey and his sister-in-law, Dyan. Todd also leaves behind a large group of friends and "brothers-in-arms" across the country that we all know feel his loss deeply. Todd's energy and zest for life will be missed by many. May he rest in peace with his trusted furry friend, Lola, forever by his side. An online celebration of Todd's life will be held on Sunday, August 23 at 3pmEST. See: www.ToddPeebler Celebration.com
The family suggests that those who wish to remember Todd in a special way, can make a contribution to the Diabetes Foundation so they may continue to offer free services for those in need at: https://Diabetesfoundation inc.org/toddpeebler