TOMAS LYONS

LYONS--Tomas, MD, of New York and formerly of Ballynote West, Kilrush Co. Clare, Ireland, died suddenly and unexpectedly on September 29th at the age of 38. Dr. Lyons was loved by all for his genius, wit, loyalty and indefatigable empathy. Dr. Lyons was a renowned and highly sought after oncologist on the Memorial Sloan Kettering Breast Cancer Service at the Evelyn H. Lauder Breast Center. During his career at Memorial Sloan Kettering, he was a celebrated collaborator on multidisciplinary teams and actively involved in clinical trials to improve breast cancer outcomes. Having lost his brother at a young age to cancer, Dr. Lyons was committed to compassionate care and communication with patients and loved ones. Both colleagues and trainees wanted to work with him for his clinical acumen and his ability to lift the spirits of those around him with his sense of humor and capacity to seek joy in the moment. In 2007, Dr. Lyons completed his bachelor of medicine, surgery, and obstetrics (MB, BCh, BAO) degree at the University College Cork in Ireland, where he received a merit scholarship upon entry for receiving a maximum score on his college entrance exams. In 2010, he received his Member of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (MRCPI) and completed internship and residency in internal medicine at Cork University Hospital in 2008 and 2010, respectively. Dr. Lyons completed his residency and fellowship in medical oncology at Cork University Hospital in 2016, with hospital rotations at Beaumont Hospital, Mater Misericordiae Hospital, and St. Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin. He joined MSK in 2016 to complete his advanced medical oncology fellowship. In 2016, he also received the prestigious Ainsworth Scholarship from the University of Cork to support his post-graduate fellowship in the United States. Dr. Lyons was a recipient of many awards throughout his career, including the 2014 and 2016 Oncology Research Award from the Irish Society of Medical Oncology, which he received for melanoma research. Predeceased by his loving brother Sean, beloved son of heartbroken parents, TJ and Teresa, most adored brother of Sinead, Brian and Therese. Sadly missed by his loving partner David, brothers-in-law Denis and Mark and sister-in-law Laura, all his cherished nieces and nephews, extended family, wide circle of friends and colleagues in the oncology community. "Think of Tomas as living in the hearts of all those he touched .... for nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so very much." At the request of his family, those who wish to make a contribution in his honor may do so at the following link. http://mskcc.convio.net/
