GALLO--Toni Marisa. Toni Marisa Gallo passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Mount Sinai Hospital on April 25th, 2019. Marisa was the proud co-owner of Tagine Dining Gallery with her husband, Hamid Idrissi. At Tagine, Marisa was known for her energy, her zest for life and generosity. Her departure leaves a void in her extensive community and her wide circle of friends. Prior to Tagine, Toni was a senior research associate at NDRI, Institute for AIDS Research. She successively joined the Board of St. Ann's Corner of Harm Reduction. Toni was fluent in French, Spanish and Italian. She was educated abroad as a child, and traveled extensively. She received her BA from Fairfield University and her MA in Anthropology from Hunter College. Toni Marisa is lovingly missed by her husband, Hamid, his family, her sisters, Pia, Deborah, Elyse, Lisette, her brother Tom, their spouses, 15 nieces and nephews, her aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 26, 2019