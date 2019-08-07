MORRISON--Toni. The Trustees and staff of The New York Public Library deeply mourn the passing of Toni Morrison, our esteemed Trustee, dedicated member of the Library family, and 1982 Library Lion. Dr. Morrison joined our Board in 1985 and was named a Life Trustee in 2006. She was a truly passionate advocate for the Library, and in 2016 she dedicated a bench at the Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in honor of its role as an archive of black culture. "Access to knowledge is the superb, the supreme act of truly great civilizations," she once wrote. "The New York Public Library is, in this regard, both symbol and act of what the best civilization has to offer." We felt the same about her. We offer our deepest sympathies to all of her family and friends. Evan R. Chesler, Chairman Samuel C. Butler, Catherine Marron, Marshall Rose, Neil L. Rudenstine, Chairmen Emeriti Anthony W. Marx, President



